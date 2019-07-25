HOUSTON — Last night in San Juan, thousands of Puerto Ricans stopped their protests and listened as Gov Ricardo Rossello announced his resignation on Facebook.

The crowd erupted in cheers. Here in Houston, celebrations are in the works, too.

"People finally were like this cannot continue," said Alex Dolan, co-owner of Sofrito, a Puerto Rican restaurant in the Heights.

Dolan opened his Puerto Rican restaurant Thursday morning with a pep in his step. He left Puerto Rico for a better life on the mainland. His parents are still on the island. They were just among the nearly one million people who took to the streets for the last week.

"I'm extremely proud of the island," Dolan said. "But I'm also proud of all the Puerto Ricans who gathered throughout the world, including two protests in Houston."

Secretary of Justice Wanda Vasquez will become governor on Aug. 2. But a lot of uncertainty remains.

"We will see what happens from here, but it's a very good step forward," said Javier Ferrer, president of Houston's Puerto Rican and Cuban Festival.

For now, Puerto Ricans in Houston are planning a party.

"If somebody gets married in Puerto Rico, you have a party," Dolan said. "If someone gets a divorce, you throw a party. Tomorrow, we're celebrating a triumph for the people of Puerto Rico."

It's at Hughes Manor off Washington Avenue starting at 4 p.m. Friday. There will be food, drinks, Latin dancing and a chance to donate to help the people of Puerto Rico as their fight for fair government continues.

