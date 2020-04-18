AUSTIN, Texas — Some businesses will begin to open back up in Texas after Gov. Greg Abbott issued three executive orders on Friday.

But that's not fast enough for some, as protesters gathered at the Capitol on Saturday morning, demanding all Texas businesses be reopened. At least 50 people showed up for the protest.

A similar protest was held outside the Governor's Mansion on Thursday.

RELATED: 'Put Texas back to work!' | Protesters rally at Texas State Capitol, Governor's Mansion to reopen economy

Saturday’s protest was promoted by Owen Shroyer of Austin-based conspiracy platform InfoWars, which has called the virus a Chinese scheme to undermine President Donald Trump’s reelection, calling reports of overwhelmed hospitals in New York City “propaganda.”

RELATED:

Alex Jones accused of selling phony coronavirus cures

Governors feel pressure to reopen from protesters, president

As part of Abbott’s new orders, on Monday state parks will reopen. Visitors have to wear a face covering and follow social distancing rules. Groups of more than five people who are not from the same house or family are also not allowed to gather.

RELATED: State parks to reopen April 20 following Gov. Abbott's new executive order

On Wednesday, new rules will loosen restrictions put in place last month for surgeries.

Abbott said by next Friday, all stores in Texas will be able to operate "retail-to-go."

RELATED: Timeline: Gov. Greg Abbott's new economic plan to reopen Texas businesses

If COVID-19 cases continue to decline, Abbott will announce the reopening of more businesses on April 27 and then in May.

But all public, private and higher education schools will remain closed for the rest of the year and continue through online learning.

PHOTOS: Protesters rally against stay-at-home orders at Capitol

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Coronavirus in Central Texas: Williamson County reports 151 total positive cases

Need a job? These Austin-area stores, other businesses are hiring right now

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county