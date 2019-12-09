HOUSTON — The spotlight is on Houston as the top 10 democratic presidential candidates get ready for the third debate.

However, what is it about this election cycle that is drawing so much attention?

With a little more than a year left until the 2020 election anything can happen.

Mark Jones, a political professor at Rice University, the most unprecedented thing about the upcoming election is the president himself.

“Donald Trump makes almost any election unique just by his presence in the election," Jones said.

He said we’ve never had a president like him, therefore, a lot of the rules and norms have changed. Jones said normally you wouldn’t see the sitting president get involved this early in the primary of rival party.

“One reason that President Trump probably is getting into this race a little earlier is he’s taking advantage of the fact that it’s in Houston where he can point out the contradiction between the economic livelihood of Houston and many of the Green New Deal plans by Democrats that would devastating for Houston’s economy,” Jones said.

Unlike previous elections, people have strong feelings against the actual person in office which Jones said in 2020 makes the GOP in the Lone Star State vulnerable to a democratic takeover.

