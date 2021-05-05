Mother of Santa Fe HS shooting victim opposes Texas' permitless carry bill

Rhonda Hart has been advocating for gun safety since her daughter, Kimberly Vaughn, was killed in the school shooting nearly three years ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Legislative session ends at the end of May but Gov. Greg Abbott is confident that a bill allowing Texans to carry guns in public without a permit will pass.

Even if it passes, the law wouldn't allow people to carry guns into public schools, bars, hospitals or sporting events. But it would allow them to take it into houses of worship.

The bill has sparked a heated debate.

Supporters of the bill said it's for personal and family protection.

Opponents said they think the bill is dangerous, including the mother of a student who was killed during the Santa Fe High School massacre.

"Losing a child, losing a family member is the hardest thing you'll have to go through and I don't want it to happen to any other family across the state," she said while talking about the bill.