Pending abortion ruling becomes a focus in Texas gubernatorial race

Democratic nominee Beto O'Rourke is using the leaked Supreme Court draft as a talking point on the campaign trail, including a planned rally this weekend in Houston.

AUSTIN, Texas — The pending Supreme Court opinion that could overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade abortion rights decision is becoming a leading talking point in Texas politics.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke is calling out Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders about Texas' "trigger law" that Abbott signed in June, making abortion a crime if the Supreme Court decision is overturned.

If the leaked draft opinion remains unchanged once the high court hands down a decision expected in June, it would allow states to set their own laws on abortion.

In a press conference on Thursday, O'Rourke said the trigger law was a power grab.

"We have to do something about it. We have to overcome this, and the one way with all certainty we can overcome this is to win... to win political power," O'Rourke said. "Because at the end of the day, this is what it is about."

O'Rourke said he hopes the pending decision galvanizes voters to come out and support his campaign.

O'Rourke referenced the recent issues surrounding the foster care system and child protective services in the State of Texas.

"If this was about life, the governor would've done something about Child Protective Services a long time ago," O'Rourke said.

While incumbent Greg Abbott has been a vocal anti-abortion rights advocate and has signed laws restricting the practice, he's focused his comments this week on the pending decision's leak and that the pending decision was the first draft.

"I think the majority opinion, in this case, must be issued this week to show the United States Supreme Court will not be intimidated by this attempt at a hijack by whoever released this draft opinion," Abbott said in an interview with WBAP-AM.

Abbott visited Houston on Thursday to host a roundtable for business leaders.