Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of five counts of filing false income tax returns, one count of failing to file a report of a foreign bank account in 2012 and two charges of bank fraud.

The jury couldn't reach a verdict on 10 counts - three regarding his failing to file reports of foreign bank accounts and the rest of the bank fraud and bank fraud conspiracy charges.

No sentencing date has been set. Prosecutors have until Aug. 29 to decide whether they will seek a retrial on the 10 counts where the jury hung.

Paul Manafort stood grim and stone-faced as a court clerk read eight guilty counts against him at the former Trump campaign chairman's tax and bank fraud trial.

Manafort had his hands clasped in front of him and showed no visible change of expression as the first guilty count was read. When the jury finished, he sat down with his defense lawyers and stared blankly at the defense table.

He remained expressionless even as his lawyers smiled during a brief discussion after the verdict in which Judge T.S. Ellis III complimented the lawyers and joked about the attention the trial has received.

After the hearing concluded, prosecutors and defense lawyers had no initial comment. Special counsel spokesman Peter Carr said there would be no comment from special counsel Robert Mueller's office.

