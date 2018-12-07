(CBS) - Former President Barack Obama stars in a promotional video against gerrymandering released Wednesday by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), an organization formed by former Attorney General Eric Holder. Holder's group aims to fight partisan redistricting.

In the nearly three-minute video, Obama advocates for "protecting" democracy through "rethinking the way we draw our congressional districts."

Obama explains the logistics of gerrymandering and the effect it might have on representation in Congress, detailing how technology permits the party in power to "precision-draw" the map and win more seats with fewer votes.

"It means that politicians don't have to worry as much about a serious challenge from the other side," Obama said. "That moves our debate from the rational, reasonable middle, where most Americans are, to the extremes. And that makes common sense policies that most Americans support less likely."

