HOUSTON — Democrats are demanding to see the full, unredacted version of the Mueller report after the release of its redacted form Thursday.

Philip Hilder is now a defense attorney in Houston but spent years as the attorney-in-charge of the Houston Field Office of the United States Department of Justice, Organized Crime Strike Force, as well as an assistant United States attorney in the Southern District of Texas with the Presidential Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.

“I feel the report was a very even-keeled report,” said Hilder, who has met Robert Mueller and describes him as an unbiased straight-shooter. “It’s not slanted one way or another. I think it’s a very honest assessment of the facts.”

Still, Hilder has a lot of questions and believes the report would be more complete with more time and more White House support.

“Quite frankly, as far as investigations go, this was conducted at lightning speed,” said Hilder, noting the fear of being fired likely sped up Mueller’s team. “(Mueller) did the best job he could in a very short period of time, and I do think this report will go down as being almost a masterpiece as far as investigative reports go in the limited time and the complexity that the subject matter entailed the investigators to follow up on.”

Hilder told KHOU he was most surprised by the “seemingly great lengths” President Trump went to interfere with the investigation, including ordering then-White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller.

“Quite frankly, when you read the report, if it were applying to anybody other than the president, they would be indicted for obstruction of justice,” Hilder said. “I think what saves the president in this case is he is the president, and Justice Department policy does not allow the prosecution of a sitting president.”

The former prosecutor also thinks President Trump’s decision to answer investigators’ written questions instead of doing an in-person interview may have helped the White House.

“Nobody has a reason to celebrate,” said Hilder. “(This report is) chilling. It is a very poor reflection on what happened, about our election being infiltrated and the attempted manipulations by the Russians, and also it shows an administration that will do and go to great lengths to save itself, which is more reflective of the Mafia don as opposed to a presidential don.”

Hilder believes Mueller put out the facts to let Congress follow up. The attorney also thinks the report’s redactions suggest there could be more investigations or charges to come.

