AMARILLO, TEXAS (Austin American-Statesman) — Just one week after a billboard telling liberals to get out of Texas went viral, a new sign is offering a unifying message.

According to KVII, Amarillo resident Roman Leal started a GoFundMepage Wednesday to put up a more welcoming sign after learning of a billboard near Vega that read, "Liberals, please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS." (That billboard has since been taken down.)

"We need a sign that represents the true, hospitable spirit of the great state of Texas," Leal wrote in the fundraiser's description. "'Texas is for everyone – not for bigotry. Welcome, y'all!' will go up on the Lamar digital billboard at I40 and Coulter. It will be visible to travelers and commuters driving along the interstate in Amarillo, giving us a chance to put our best boot forward. Meeting the campaign goal will keep the billboard up for 4 weeks. Any contributions exceeding the goal will be used to pay for a longer duration."

