(CBS NEWS) — Neil Young is not mincing words when it comes to President Donald Trump. The singer wrote an open letter to Mr. Trump, posted on his website, and with the first sentence, it's apparent this is far from a love note: "You are a disgrace to my country," Young writes.

"Bragging about the U.S. economy does not disguise the fact that the numbers today are what you inherited almost 4 years ago," Young continues, referring to Mr. Trump's recent spat over President Obama's role in the financial recovery.

On Monday, Mr. Obama tweeted: "Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history."

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

