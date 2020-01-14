On Monday, President Trump retweeted a fake image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer in Middle Eastern garb standing in front of an Iranian flag. The poorly-photoshopped image showed Pelosi wearing hijab and Schumer with a turban on his head. "Democrats 2020," the text on the bottom of the image read.

Mr. Trump retweeted the image from an anonymous account with the alias "D0wn_Under." In the original tweet, "D0wn_Under" wrote: "the corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue." The same account has tweeted extensively about a conspiracy that Speaker Pelosi is supposedlyaiding or working for Iran.

The fake image was just one of the anti-Pelosi messages the president retweeted on Monday, many of them using the same hashtag: #NancyPelosiFakeNews. Bot Sentinel, a site that analyzes the behavior of Twitter accounts, said the hashtag was being widely spread by "inauthentic accounts" such as automated bots and anonymous trolls.

MORE: Read more at CBS NEWS

======

RELATED: VERIFY: Trump's false claim that he 'saved' pre-existing conditions

RELATED: Trump welcomed with chants of 'four more years' before LSU, Clemson game

RELATED: Ahead of impeachment trial, Trump suggests not having it