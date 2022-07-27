Students were told that Thomas will not be teaching for the upcoming semester. The class will instead by taught by his co-instructor.

WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas will not be co-teaching a constitutional law class at George Washington University when the fall semester starts.

The GW Hatchet first reported the news online. The student news organization explained that Gregory Maggs who teaches alongside Thomas for the seminar sent an email to students explaining the Supreme Court Justice's unavailability.

Officials from GWU said that Thomas informed the law school that he was unavailable to co-teach the seminar in the fall.

"The students were promptly informed of Justice Thomas' decision by his co-instructor who will continue to offer the seminar this fall," the university wrote in a statement.

WUSA9 reported in June that a petition had been circulated to remove Thomas from teaching at the university. The petition was created in response to the justice's role in overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24.

Currently, the petition has over 11,300 signatures. The change.org petition advocated for removing Thomas, stating:

"With the recent Supreme Court decision that has stripped the right to bodily autonomy of people with wombs, and with his explicit intention to further strip the rights of queer people and remove the ability for people to practice safe sex without fear of pregnancy, it is evident that the employment of Clarence Thomas at George Washington University is completely unacceptable. While also factoring in his wife's part in the attempted coup in January of 2021, Judge Thomas is actively making life unsafe for thousands of students on our campus (not to mention thousands of campuses across the country). Make your voice heard and help us kick Clarence Thomas out of Foggy Bottom."