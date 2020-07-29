Double rainbow appears over US Capitol as Rep. John Lewis lies in state one last evening

The late congressman has laid in state at the U.S. Capitol building since Monday, and storms through the area brought peaceful skies Tuesday evening.

WASHINGTON — Rep. John Lewis spent one last night in D.C. Tuesday before being taken to Georgia for his burial. As the "conscience of Congress" laid in state on the steps of the Capitol for one final night, a double rainbow appeared above the dome.

WUSA9's Mike Valerio captured a photo of the rainbows that seemed to be gracefully placed over the building where the late congressman served for more than three decades.

Thousands of people came to pay their respects to Lewis, a former civil rights leader who became a politician later in life, representing Atlanta in the House of Representatives.

There’s an EPIC double rainbow over the US Capitol and #JohnLewis right now, as he lies in state for 2 more hours... @WUSA9 @CBSNews @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/YQBylLHDZI — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) July 29, 2020

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

After services in Troy, Alabama and a processional to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma over the weekend, the late congressman landed at Joint Base Andrews Monday morning, where his casket was saluted by the military honor guard.

Lewis' casket was escorted up the East Front Steps of the Capitol by a military honor guard before being placed in the center of the Capitol Rotunda for an invite-only ceremony attended by lawmakers and family.

After two days of observances in D.C., Lewis will lie in state at the Georgia State Capitol starting Wednesday, before he is buried on Thursday.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke about Lewis' lasting legacy.