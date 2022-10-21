Hair relaxers: It's more than just straight hair

A new study links hair relaxers to uterine cancer, but not using them isn't so straight and simple for some.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A new study from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences revealed women who use chemical hair straightening products were twice as likely to develop uterine cancer – at 4.05% by age 70. For women who didn’t use them, the cancer risk was estimated to be 1.64%.

"So, these chemicals are placed on your scalp and they can be absorbed into your bloodstream and then they circulate throughout your body," Alexandra White with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences said.

While the findings gave her pause, Jennifer George, who is an attorney, said relaxing her hair allows her to save time and money.

I’m obviously concerned about my health, but I have to take it with a grain of salt because so many things cause cancer these days,” George said. “I just have to choose what’s feasible for me.”

Salon owner Mone Dottin said many of her clients report feeling professional pressure to wear their hair a certain way.

“They don't feel as if they would get certain positions or get certain treatment when their hair is in braids or in the natural curly state,” said Mone Dottin, owner of Cheveux by Mone.

"It goes back to like slavery,” said Nika Valentine, “The Hair Genius” who specializes in natural hair. “We want it to be accepted. What was more acceptable was straight hair, light skin, thin. We wanted to be accepted.

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2022, there will be nearly 66,000 new uterine cancer cases in the U.S. Mortality rates from the disease are rising, particularly among Black women. The gap is one of the largest racial disparities reported for any cancer.

Health concerns are one reason why the natural hair movement continues to boom.

“No chemicals,” Valentine said. “So, no colors, no relaxers, anything to alter the natural way of your hair. A natural being of your hair.”

Valentine said similar, smooth results can be achieved with a flat iron.

Tamica Daniels who has worn her hair natural since 2011, said she understands it’s more time-consuming, with trims and moisturizing masks needed often to maintain curls, but the process has been worth it.

"When I first went back natural, there weren't as many people, so it was kind of like a harder transition, I would say,” Daniels said. “Now though, there's so many Black women now that you see with natural hair."

All the women agreed that while health risks are a real concern, the hairstyles women choose are deeply personal.