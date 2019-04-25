HOUSTON — Women of all colors joined hundreds of others Wednesday on the Texas Southern University campus.

They came to hear from eight Democrats hoping to unseat Donald Trump in 2020.

“We have not made up our minds,” said Montscrrac Garibay. "We’re ready to listen and to really have a better sense of what they stand for.”

The “She the People” presidential forum got national attention.

Candidates appearing on stage touched on topics of particular interest to minority women.

“You know, what are they saying about the economy and job security and pay equity and paid family leave,” said Kimberly Peeler-Allen. “All of these issues that are the crux of being able to thrive in this country.”

We spoke with women from all over Houston and those who came from as far away as Brooklyn, New York, and Washington D.C.

“Well one, it’s historic that women of color have come together and commanded the audience of presidential candidates,” said Carol McDonald.

“In the past, we had white men who were running the show and we just never felt represented,” said Lee Forbes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly rescheduled his big announcement because of the attention this event was getting.

It’s one that centered the political world on Houston’s Third Ward.

“I mean, TSU is an HBCU,” said volunteer Rae Martinez. “It’s a great spot to do this kind of thing.”

The African American Mayors Association national conference is happening in Houston this week as well.

A couple of candidates had plans to speak there.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders also planned a rally at Discovery Green following the TSU event on Wednesday.

