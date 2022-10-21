Candidate Q&A: Harris Co. judge and key Texas races

KHOU 11 reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — With Election Day right around the corner, giving you as much information about the candidates on your ballot is our number one goal.

In an effort to keep you informed, KHOU 11 recently reached out to local candidates to get answers to the questions you’re most interested in.

Harris County Judge: Judge Lina Hidalgo vs. Alexandra del Moral Mealer

We reached out to the campaigns of Harris County Judge Lina Hildago and her biggest opponent, Alexandra del Moral Mealer. One of the questions we asked was if crime is an issue in the county and what should be done about it.

Mealer said Harris County doesn't just have an issue with crime, it’s dealing with “absolute lawlessness.” She said it’s a systemic change that needs to be addressed.

Hildago said crime is not just an issue in Harris County, it’s nationwide “since COVID-19.” Part of her solution is to give current law enforcement raises to make recruiting easier.

You can see their full answers on crime, plus their thoughts on flooding, election integrity and more.

Texas Governor: Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke

KHOU 11's Len Cannon saw down with both Gov. Abbott and Beto O'Rourke earlier during the campaigns. They discussed Uvalde and gun laws, abortion and more. You can watch both full interviews below.

Texas Lt. Governor: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vs. Mike Collier

We also reached out to incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and his challenger, Mike Collier, to ask what they thought the top priority of the legislature should be this session. While Patrick did not respond to our request, Collier shared his thoughts on that and on other issues, including the grid, Texas' abortion trigger laws, property taxes and more.