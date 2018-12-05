NEW YORK - Americans are facing an "epidemic of dishonesty" in Washington.

That's according to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who warned in a commencement speech at Rice University that "an endless barrage of lies" in national politics poses a dire threat to U.S. democracy.

The 76-year-old billionaire, who flirted with an independent presidential run, did not call out any politicians by name.

