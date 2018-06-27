PHOENIX - ​Melania Trump boarded a plane in Washington, D.C, Thursday morning for an expected trip to Arizona to visit a shelter for child migrants.

The first lady landed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson just after 10 a.m.

According to 12 News sources familiar with law-enforcement planning for the trip, Mrs. Trump was expected to visit a west Phoenix shelter for migrant children on Thursday. There is a Phoenix police presence outside the shelter Thursday morning.

This comes after the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, ​confirmed to USA Today that she would be visiting the Mexico border again this week.

This would be her second visit to a border state since her husband, President Donald Trump, signed an executive order last week ending his administration's practice of separating families at the border.

Melania Trump made her first visit to a facility in McAllen, Texas. She got the chance to see the conditions of detained children at the border.

However, the trip was ​largely overshadowed by the first lady's fashion choice.

BREAKING @FLOTUS Melania Trump is expected to visit West Phoenix shelter for migrant children on Thursday, according to #12News sources. pic.twitter.com/ILLLLdlv7G — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) June 27, 2018

The Associated Press reported Thursday that Mrs. Trump was wearing a black shirt and white slacks as she boarded her plane.

