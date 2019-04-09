(CBS NEWS) -- Meghan McCain sounded off against gun control during the season debut of "The View."

The panel was discussing the deadly mass shooting in west Texas when the conservative co-host said she is "not going to live without guns" Tuesday.

During the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the suspect in the shooting was able to purchase his assault-style rifle through a "loophole." As co-host Sunny Hostin pinned blame on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's lack of action on any assault weapons legislation, McCain chimed in the debate as "the chick on the panel that spent most of her break shooting."

"This is a ground-level issue for me," she said, targeting 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's mandatory buyback plan. "If you're going to be a gun-grabber, you don't get my vote, period. We got to have a different conversation."

