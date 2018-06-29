HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is in Washington, D.C. Friday morning to present the city’s bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The mayor tweeted a photo from his presentation and thanked the support they have received from the owners of the Astros, Rockets and the Texans as well as Republican leaders.

I’m in Washington with the ⁦@DNC⁩, presenting our bid to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, grateful for bid support from ⁦⁦@astros⁩ ⁦@HoustonRockets⁩ owners, @HoustonTexans⁩ prez, ⁦#GOP leaders, all who see the economic boost potential. pic.twitter.com/v5KGF1qVxo — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 29, 2018

Earlier in the week, the mayor received a letter of support from former President George H.W. Bush on the city’s bid to host the event.

The 41st president sent a letter to Mayor Sylvester Turner saying, "Our facilities and hotels are world class, but it's really our people – the spirit of our fellow Houstonians – that makes the difference. No one works harder, no one is friendlier or more welcoming."

Former President George H.W. Bush's warm & humorous letter to me endorsing the @HoustonTX bid to host the @DNC 2020 national presidential nomination convention: "I want to be clear that I am NOT also endorsing whomever might claim the nomination . . . " pic.twitter.com/86DvNfGgZV — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 26, 2018

Houston is on a very short list of potential cities to host the event, which includes Miami and Milwaukee.

Earlier this month the Houston City Council voted to pledge first responders, traffic control, and other resources for the convention.

Houston last hosted the DNC in 1928 and the Republican National Convention in 1992. Now, with the Toyota Center, Convention Center, and extra hotel rooms built ahead of the Super Bowl, Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city is ready again.

The mayor emphasized the convention will be “cost neutral” for the city due to reimbursement from Department of Justice grants, the state’s Major Events Fund, and committee fundraising.

Council members said the convention could be especially beneficial for hotels and tourist-dependent businesses during the typically slow summer months.

The Democratic National Committee will pick the DNC 2020 convention host city in January 2019.

