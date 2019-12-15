HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner claimed victory Saturday night, over challenger Tony Buzbee in a runoff election.

With 95 percent of the voting locations counted, Turner had 57 percent of the vote compared to Buzbee's 43 percent.

The Houston mayoral race went to a runoff because none of the candidates topped 50 percent plus-one-vote needed to win outright.

This would be Turner’s second term leading Houston. He was first elected in 2015. During his first term, he led the city’s response to Hurricane Harvey and hosted a Super Bowl and a World Series.

“Regardless of where you live in this city, I am your mayor, whether you voted for me in this election or not, it matters not to me,” said Turner. “When this night is over, the slate is clean and I am your mayor.”

Mayor Turner said he accomplished a lot in his first four years, but says there's a lot more to be done in Houston.

"And that’s why we asked you for a second term," he said.

While talking to supporters, Mayor Turner said everyone needs to work together to make the city safer, saying it's "not just the responsibility of 5,300 police officers. Making our city safe is all of our responsibility."

"We have to make sure that we are patrolling our own streets, what goes on in our own homes, what’s happening in our own neighborhoods," he said. "So I want to say to our 5,300 police officers and those that will be added – we stand with you, we uplift you, we pray for you and we 100 percent support you every single day."

