May 1 election voter information and results

Saturday is Election Day, with voters deciding on several school district races and issues, mayoral races and more

HOUSTON — May 1 is Election Day across Texas. We’re keeping tabs on some of the local races voters are deciding on. Scroll down to find out what's on the ballot, where to vote, what to bring and more.

Check back after the polls close for updates on some of the following races.

Are you registered to vote?

To vote in Texas, you must first be registered.

You can check online to see if you are currently registered to vote.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 1 election has passed, but you should register so you can vote in future elections.

To register to vote in Texas for the first time, complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office. Here's how:

Fill out the Texas Secretary of State's online voter registration application. Supply the required information, print the application, sign it and mail it to your county election office

Request a printed application

Contact or visit your local voter registrar to complete the voter registration process

What to bring to the polling site to vote in Texas

You need to have a form of ID to cast your ballot at a polling location. Here is a list the state will accept:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

U.S. Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport (book or card)

If you don't have any of the above listed forms of ID and can't get one, you can bring one of the following in order to execute a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration:"

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Harris County voting locations and wait times

Before you head to the polls, find out how long you'll wait! | Sample ballot

Fort Bend County voting info

Montgomery County early voting

Galveston County early voting