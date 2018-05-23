Lupe Valdez has slim lead over Andrew White in runoff to challenge Gov. Abbott

Former Dallas County Sheriff has an early lead over Houston businessman Andrew White in the Democratic runoff to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott in November.

Valdez leads White 51% to 49%.

The Democrats, who are hoping to clinch the party's first statewide victory since 1994 and unseat a well-funded governor believe the political climate is ripe for an upset, if the right challenger advances to the general election.

But neither Lupe Valdez nor Andrew White enjoy the name recognition Texas Gov. Greg Abbott does, or his more than $40 million campaign war chest.

Valdez left her post as Dallas County sheriff last year to run for governor. Before becoming the first openly gay Hispanic female sheriff elected in the nation, she worked as a federal agent and captain in the U.S. Army.

