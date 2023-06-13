Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says House needs to 'get their butts back in Austin' and adjust property tax plan

Patrick spoke in Houston on Tuesday, digging in his heels on the Senate property tax plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — We are nearly two weeks into the special session of the Texas Legislature and there are no signs of breaking the impasse on property tax.

In fact, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was digging in his heels while speaking in Houston Tuesday. He vows the Senate will not pass the House version of property tax relief.

“We've been at work this entire special session,” Patrick said. “The Senate has not stopped working. The House gave us a take it or leave and deal on day one. Two weeks ago today, I think it was, and they walked out after three hours of work. We've continued to work. They need to get their butts back in Austin. They need to put a homestead exemption on the bill and they need to give homeowners the biggest tax cut in the history of this state.”

Governor Greg Abbott wants the legislature to spend about $17.6 billion on lowering school district property tax rates. Patrick says the Senate's plan would prioritize giving homeowners relief while the current House plan benefits businesses and owners of rental property, some of whom don't even live in Texas.