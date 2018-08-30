(CBS) -- Former President Barack Obama will be immortalized on the streets of Los Angeles as L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that the city council voted to rename Rodeo Road to Obama Boulevard.

Garcetti tweeted Tuesday night, "We're thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President Barack Obama when traveling across L.A.

Not to be confused with the posh and fashionable Rodeo Drive that runs through L.A.'s Beverly Hills neighborhood, Rodeo Road is located in a more residential area of the city with several schools and recreation centers adjacent to L.A.'s Crenshaw neighborhood.

Garcetti and Obama's relationship dates back to the former president's 2008 campaign when Garcetti served as a California co-chair. Obama later endorsed Garcetti in his reelection campaign in 2017, calling him a "friend, loyal ally and a great and visionary mayor of Los Angeles."

MORE: Read the full story at CBS NEWS

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved