Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fires back in response to 'defund the police' question

Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat running for re-election, has a message for those echoing the narrative that she’s defunding police: “It is a bold-faced lie.”

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo recently went on the offensive when a reporter questioned if there’s been an effort to defund the police.

The question was about Sen. John Whitmire, who claimed the county is spending less on police and more on outside programs.

Hidalgo said it was dishonest and went after her political opponents.

Hidalgo is in a close race with Republican Alex Mealer, but it’s Whitmire, a fellow Democrat, who chairs the Texas Senate’s criminal justice committee, who’s going after the Harris County judge that caused her to fight back against the accusations.

“It is a bold-faced lie,” Hidalgo said.

The first-time incumbent said the numbers are on her side -- arguing at a press conference with law enforcement where she unveiled a new portal for residents to track public safety investments and saying she has increased funding for police.

“The numbers are very clear: We have approved an increase in funding for every law enforcement agency in Harris County. This year, we preliminarily approved a budget of $1.4 billion for justice and safety -- the most ever allocated in our community by far,” Hidalgo said.

Facing additional questions, including the claims by Whitmire of trying to shift funding away from police, Hidalgo fired back.

“It’s not just funny, it’s sad that someone would echo that. You know why John Whitmire’s saying that? Because he’s running for office and he’s willing to pander just like these Trump sycophants are willing to pander and say the election was stolen,” she said.

Mealer, Hidalgo’s November opponent, said steps taken since 2019 have left Harris County less safe.

“Hidalgo’s very fond of highlighting that she’s spending a lot and my point would be -- yes anyone can spend but you’re spending on the wrong things. I want to see more law enforcement,” Mealer said.

Hidalgo said there is $150 million in new investment over the next four years and the District Attorney’s budget is 27% higher than in 2018 before she got into office.

Harris County voters will decide on a $1.2 billion bond referendum this November. If approved, the money would go towards roads, parks and police.