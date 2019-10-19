HOUSTON — KHOU is standing with Houston voters and making sure you have the information you need before you vote in the November election.

Early voting begins Monday and the biggest race is for Houston mayor.

To help you make this important decision, KHOU is teaming up with Houston Public media for a mayoral debate.

We will ask the tough questions of the candidates who want to lead the nation's fourth-largest city.

The debate is happening Monday night at 7 p.m.

You can watch it live on KHOU 11 without commercial interruption and on KHOU.com. It will be simulcast on Houston Public Media's website and News 88.7 FM.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM