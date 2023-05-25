What happens now that AG Ken Paxton has been recommended for impeachment

The state House of Representatives could vote on the recommendation as soon as Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — A Republican-led investigative committee on Thursday unanimously recommended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached, citing years of alleged misconduct.

According to the Associated Press, the state House of Representatives could vote on the recommendation as soon as Friday.

Impeachment requires a two-thirds vote of the state's 150-member House chamber, where Republicans hold a commanding 85-64 majority.

If the House impeaches Paxton, he would be forced to leave office immediately until a trial is held in the Senate. It's important to note that no person can be convicted by the state Senate unless two-thirds of state Senators are physically present.

As for when everything happens, according to political expert Bob Stein and the Texas Constitution, House speaker Dade Phelan can call the full House back at any time before the session is over on Monday. If it doesn't happen by Monday, Gov. Abbott would have to call a special session on the impeachment effort.

On Wednesday, the committee heard stunning testimony from investigators over allegations of a yearslong pattern of misconduct and questionable actions by Paxton. That includes accusations of him using his office to help a donor. He was also separately indicted on securities fraud charges in 2015 but has yet to stand trial.