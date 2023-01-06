Texas House announces lawyers who will present case against AG Ken Paxton in Senate impeachment trial

The two Houston-based attorneys were introduced Thursday in the Texas House.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two high-profile Houston attorneys will present the Texas House's case in the impeachment trial against Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate.

Houston-based attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin were introduced by House investigative committee chairman Andrew Murr Thursday.

The trial in the Senate will happen before August 28, the Senate announced on Monday. They also appointed seven state senators to come up with the rules fo the trial.

“This is not about punishing Mr. Paxton,” DeGuerin said. “It’s about protecting the citizens of Texas.”

DeGuerin and Hardin have more than 100 years of courtroom experience between them.

"These articles of impeachment are accusations. The accusations have been made," said DeGuerin. "So now, let the evidence begin."

BREAKING: Rusty Hardin, a Texas legal legend, has been appointed by the House to help prosecute AG Ken Paxton in the state Senate.

He said allegations against Paxton are "tens times worse than what has been made public" and "it will blow your mind." — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) June 1, 2023

"This is not about a Republican and it s not about a Democrat,” said Hardin. “And the vote in the House shows that. I, as a citizen was dumbfounded that the large number of Republicans voted the way they did. I salute them for it.”

Impeachment trial in the Senate

Impeachment in Texas is similar to the process on the federal level: After the House action, the Senate holds its trial.

The House needed just a simple majority of its 149 members to impeach Paxton, and the final 121-23 vote was a landslide. But the threshold for conviction in the Senate trial is higher, requiring a two-thirds majority of its 31 members.

If that happens, Paxton would be permanently barred from holding office in Texas. Anything less means Paxton is acquitted and can resume his third term as attorney general.

Paxton bitterly criticized the chamber's investigation as “corrupt,” secret and conducted so quickly that he and his lawyers were not allowed to mount a defense. He also called Republican House Speaker Dade a “liberal.”

The Senate is led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. Like Paxton, he is a Republican who has closely allied himself with Trump, and he has driven Texas' right-wing political and policy push for the last decade. Patrick has yet to comment on the impeachment or the House's allegations.

On June 20, a special committee of senators will present the rules and procedures for the trial. During the impeachment trial, the 31 senators will serve as the jury. Twelve state representatives will serve as prosecutors.

The defendant, Paxton, is allowed to bring in outside attorneys or the Office of the Attorney General can represent him.

One important rule will be how much time each side gets to present their case.

Our political expert Bob Stein said this is a very crucial point for the Republican agenda.

"The more time you spend on an impeachment trial, the more time you don’t spend on school choice, border security, property taxes," Stein said.

There are 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats in the Senate that will determine the fate of Paxton. That includes Paxton's wife.

Experts say it will be interesting to see whether she participates in the trial.

"If she is not required to recuse herself, she is either voting for or against her husband and some of the charges relate to some benefits she received," said Rice University professor Mark Jones.

Murr said it's possible a decision on if Paxton's wife will be a part of the trial could be included in the senate rules.