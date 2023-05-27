How Houston-area House members voted in AG Ken Paxton's impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. This comes after a House investigative committee sent the full House 20 articles of impeachment to consider. After hours of statements and debate, the House voted to impeach. The resolution passed with a 121-23 vote; 2 present non-voting and three absent. Sixty of the House's 85 Republicans voted to impeach. That includes speaker Dade Phelan. All 23 nay votes were from Republicans.
How Houston-area Representatives voted
- Kyle Kacal | Republican | College Station | AYE
- John Raney | Republican College Station | AYE
- Steve Toth | Republican | The Woodlands | NAY
- Will Metcalf | Republican | Conroe1 | AYE
- Teresa Leo Wilson | Republican | Galveston | AYE
- Greg Bonnen | Republican | Friendswood | AYE
- Cody Thane Vasut | Republican | Angleton | AYE
- Jacey Jetton | Republican | Richmond | AYE
- Ron Reynolds | Democrat | Missouri City | AYE
- Gary Gates | Republican | Richmond | AYE
- Ed Thompson | Republican | Pearland | NAY
- Suleman Lalani | Democrat | Sugar Land | AYE
- E. Sam Harless | Republican | Spring | NAY
- Charles Cunningham | Republican | Humble | NAY
- Briscoe Cain | Republican | Deer Park | AYE
- Dennis Paul | Republican | Houston | NAY
- Tom Oliverson | Republican | Cypress | EXCUSED
- Alma A. Allen | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Mike Schofield | Republican | Katy | NAY
- Mano DeAyala | Republican | Houston | AYE
- Ann Johnson | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Jon E. Rosenthal | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Gene Wu | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Lacey Hull | Republican | Houston | AYE
- Jarvis D. Johnson | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Armando Lucio Walle | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Senfronia Thompson | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Harold V. Dutton Jr. | Democrat | Houston | PRESENT NOT VOTING
- Ana Hernandez | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Mary Ann Perez | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Christina Morales | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Shawn Nicole Thierry | Democrat | Houston | NO VOTE LISTED *
- Jolanda Jones Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Penny Morales Shaw | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Hubert Vo | Democrat | Houston | AYE
- Valoree Swanson | Republican | Spring | NAY
*Rep. Thierry send KHOU 11 the following on not voting: "I was temporarily away from my desk, but 100% would’ve voted yes to impeach and a statement in the journal will reflect my vote."