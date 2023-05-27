How Houston-area House members voted in AG Ken Paxton's impeachment

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. This comes after a House investigative committee sent the full House 20 articles of impeachment to consider. After hours of statements and debate, the House voted to impeach. The resolution passed with a 121-23 vote; 2 present non-voting and three absent. Sixty of the House's 85 Republicans voted to impeach. That includes speaker Dade Phelan. All 23 nay votes were from Republicans.