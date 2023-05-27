x
How Houston-area House members voted in AG Ken Paxton's impeachment

It now moves to the Senate, where an impeachment trial will take place.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas House voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. This comes after a House investigative committee sent the full House 20 articles of impeachment to consider. After hours of statements and debate, the House voted to impeach.  The resolution passed with a 121-23 vote; 2 present non-voting and three absent.  Sixty of the House's 85 Republicans voted to impeach. That includes speaker Dade Phelan. All 23 nay votes were from Republicans.

How Houston-area Representatives voted

  • Kyle Kacal | Republican | College Station | AYE
  • John Raney | Republican College Station | AYE
  • Steve Toth | Republican | The Woodlands | NAY 
  • Will Metcalf | Republican | Conroe1 | AYE
  • Teresa Leo Wilson | Republican | Galveston | AYE
  • Greg Bonnen | Republican | Friendswood | AYE
  • Cody Thane Vasut | Republican | Angleton | AYE
  • Jacey Jetton | Republican | Richmond | AYE
  • Ron Reynolds | Democrat | Missouri City | AYE
  • Gary Gates | Republican | Richmond | AYE
  • Ed Thompson | Republican | Pearland | NAY
  • Suleman Lalani | Democrat | Sugar Land | AYE
  • E. Sam Harless | Republican | Spring | NAY
  • Charles Cunningham | Republican | Humble | NAY
  • Briscoe Cain | Republican | Deer Park |  AYE
  • Dennis Paul | Republican | Houston | NAY
  • Tom Oliverson | Republican | Cypress | EXCUSED
  • Alma A. Allen | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Mike Schofield | Republican | Katy | NAY
  • Mano DeAyala | Republican | Houston | AYE
  • Ann Johnson | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Jon E. Rosenthal | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Gene Wu | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Lacey Hull | Republican | Houston | AYE
  • Jarvis D. Johnson | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Armando Lucio Walle | Democrat | Houston | AYE 
  • Senfronia Thompson | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Harold V. Dutton Jr. | Democrat | Houston | PRESENT NOT VOTING
  • Ana Hernandez | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Mary Ann Perez | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Christina Morales | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Shawn Nicole Thierry | Democrat | Houston | NO VOTE LISTED *
  • Jolanda Jones Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Penny Morales Shaw | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Hubert Vo | Democrat | Houston | AYE
  • Valoree Swanson | Republican | Spring | NAY

*Rep. Thierry send KHOU 11 the following on not voting: "I was temporarily away from my desk, but 100% would’ve voted yes to impeach and a statement in the journal will reflect my vote."

Here is how the full House voted

