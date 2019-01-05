HOUSTON — A tweet by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick leaves strong doubt behind the future of marijuana legislation reform this session.

Patrick says House Bill 63 is “dead in the Senate,” less than 24 hours since it was passed in the House with bipartisan support.

Patrick continues to say he joined House Republicans who opposed the measure in the first place.

Of the record number of bills on marijuana reform in Texas, HB 63 promised to make it as simple as getting a traffic ticket.

By changing the penalties for possession of marijuana from a Class B misdemeanor to Class C, HB 63 by state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, would eliminate jail time for having an ounce or less on you.

Attorney Hunter White of Mary E. Conn & Associates, says the bill was as close to a compromise as Democrats, Republicans and Governor Greg Abbott had come to.

The bill had in White’s opinion, the best chance of matching several states around the country who have already decriminalized low-level possession offenses.

“(Patrick) is holding reform back in Texas and he is holding it back for the next two years,” said White.

White says what most people don’t realize is just how much influence Patrick has in the process. As Lt. Governor, Patrick assigns committees and determines when bills are read. For senators White says it’s incentive to not vote against Patrick’s wishes if you intend on pushing your own bills in the future.

“They can pass legislation all day, but if Patrick doesn’t support it in the senate, then the senate is closed off to everybody,” said White.

White says for anything to be done in order to save the bill, he urges those in favor to contact their state senators.