(CBS NEWS) — Intelligence officials warned lawmakers in a meeting last week that the Russians are continuing their efforts to attack the democratic process and interfere in the 2020 election, and that one prong is aimed at helping re-elect President Trump.

But there was reportedly bipartisan pushback on the House briefing concerning its depth, credibility and the scope of the evidence, a senior administration official told CBS News. The DNI official overseeing election security threats, Shelby Pierson, was not able to present a rock-solid case proving Russia's assistance, according to a senior administration official.

