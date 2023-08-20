Democrat travels Texas on listening tour in campaign for U.S. Senate

Colin Allred wouldn’t tell us if he’d campaign with President Biden in Texas if he wins party nomination.

DALLAS — Congressman Colin Allred is one week into his statewide listening tour as part of his campaign for U.S. Senate, and he says the Texans he’s hearing from are sending a message.

“I think they want to move on from the divisiveness that we’ve seen from our current Senator. I think they want somebody who can bring us together. I think they want somebody who will show up and actually listen,” the Congressman told us on Inside Texas Politics.

So far, the Democrat has focused on large cities, kicking off the tour in El Paso.

But he says he’ll also eventually visit rural Texas, where Democrats have struggled through the years.

And Congressman Allred has made clear what he thinks the No. 1 issue is in the race: current Senator Ted Cruz.

Allred is already facing one challenger in the Democratic primary, State Senator Roland Gutierrez from Uvalde.

“I think we have to make two determinations: One, who can beat Ted Cruz? And two, who will do the best job in the United States Senate?” said the Democrat. “I think I’ve shown that I know how to run in tough races. I’m battled-tested.”

When asked if he’d campaign with President Biden in Texas should he win the nomination, Allred would only tell us he doesn’t know if the President would help or hurt a campaign in Texas.