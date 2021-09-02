Impeachment 2.0: Historic trial for former President Trump kicks off Tuesday

House impeachment managers will try to prove former President Donald Trump incited the deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be back in the headlines starting Tuesday when his second impeachment trial gets underway on Capitol Hill. Democratic lawmakers will try to prove Trump incited the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What to expect

The drama will be on display in D.C. this week. It will be only the fourth time in U.S. history the Senate will start an impeachment trial of a President, and it's the first time it happens for a former Commander-in-Chief.

The trial will happen just over a year after then-President Trump was acquitted in his first impeachment trial and this could end the same way.

House impeachment managers and Trump's legal team will both have up to 16 hours over two days to present their cases. Senators could hold a vote on whether to hear from witnesses during the trial.

One person you won't hear from is Trump, who rejected a request to testify in the Senate.

What you will see are a lot of videos tying Trump to the mob as Democrats detail the deadly attack on the Capitol. Sights and sounds Senate jurors experienced themselves the day of the riot.

Impeachment managers will also use Trump's own words on tape to help prove he inspired the violence that day.

"And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," Trump said before the riot.

Trump's legal team plans to argue his statements were free speech and that it's unconstitutional to try a former President once out of office. It's likely that may be enough to secure an acquittal.

If convicted, Trump could be barred from holding federal office ever again, but you need two-thirds of the Senate to vote to convict. That means 17 Republican Senators would need to join Democrats. And at least right now, the votes aren't there.