Hundreds of former Republican presidential campaign staffers endorse Biden for president

Alumni of the presidential campaigns for Mitt Romney, John McCain, and George W. Bush have announced their support of Joe Biden.

On the day their party’s nominee is set to officially accept the nomination for president, hundreds of Republicans are coming forward announcing their support of the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

More than 100 alumni of former Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain have come out in support of Biden, saying the election of Biden “is clearly in the national interest.”

“Working for John McCain was an honor, and his example of public service remains a lasting influence on us. His motto, ‘country first,’ and his frequent call on Americans to serve causes greater than our self-interest were not empty slogans like so much of our politics today,” the group of various former chiefs of staff, press secretaries, campaign managers, and more wrote in a statement. “They were the creed by which he lived and he urged us to do the same. It is in that spirit that we are supporting his friend, Joe Biden.”

Former President George W. Bush officials also announced their support for Biden. More than 200 former Bush Administration alumni released a statement explaining why they are choosing to support Biden, saying they feel they must take a stand and “insist” that decency in government returns to the Office of the President.

“Ultimately, we are looking for a president to lead. We need someone who will quickly course correct and show us the path forward. We need Joe Biden to restore character, integrity and decency to the White House,” the group says. “[…] We must step up, get out of our comfort zone, and vote for Joe Biden.”

Alumni of Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign say four more years of a Trump presidency will “irreparably damage our democracy, permanently transform the Republican Party into a toxic personality cult.”

“We can’t sit by and allow that to happen,” they said.

“With a firm grasp on this deadly virus, the Biden-Harris administration will unite a country their predecessors worked at every juncture to divide, reclaim our nation’s hard-won mantle of global leadership, and restore honor and integrity to the Oval Office.”

These Republican endorsements come in addition to more than 70 former Republican national security officials who announced their support of Biden last week.