'Critical election' | Hundreds show up to early voting event in Acres Homes

HOUSTON — Civic duty followed church services for hundreds of Houstonians on Sunday.

The annual “Souls To The Polls” event included a caravan to the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center.

"Go cast your vote," one volunteer said. "It doesn’t matter who for, just go vote.”

The annual event was organized by, among others, Bishop James Dixon.

"We’ve been doing this for over 15 years,” Dixon said. "We’ve got pastors and churches and community leaders all out uniting because we know this is a critical election.”

The event was billed as non-partisan but prominent Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, took to the stage.

"This is the one and only Sunday for early voting," O'Rourke said. "And to be with all these extraordinary leaders and people in Acres Homes means the world to me.”

O’Rourke spent much of the weekend in the Houston area.

Actor and comedian Will Ferrell even canvassed on his behalf the day after Gov. Greg Abbott’s appearance in Katy on Friday.

"It’s great to be in the Houston area and Harris County and Fort Bend County,” Abbott said during the event.