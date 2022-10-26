Houston universities ramp up efforts to get young voters to polls

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner challenged TSU, UH and UHD to see who can bring in the most votes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Local universities are ramping up efforts to get young voters out to the polls.

On Wednesday, the University of Houston-Downtown held its 10th annual Walk2Vote event on campus. It’s the first year the college has been an official early voting site.

"I was always taught the importance of voting, although certain people in my household couldn’t exercise the right to do so,” David Ramirez said.

He helped organize the event and said the initiative is created by students to empower young voters.

“It is so important right now for us as young people to make sure we have our voices heard there are so many rights that keep being taken away -- left and right," Ramirez said.

UHD Asst. Social Work Professor Liza Lane said current data shows accessibility is one of the hurdles for young voters.

"Just having somewhere where they can walk from the class, or a professor is bringing their students to come vote together it really creates a synergy on having your voice heard," Lane said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner created a friendly competition between local universities. He challenged TSU, UH and UHD to see who can bring in the most votes.

Ramirez said he’s confident in UHD’s ability to take home the win, but also, the comradery to get young adults out to the polls.

"What we are all doing here is not just each individual school, it is for the greater Houston area, it is for the world, we are Texas we are big, we are the baddest," Ramirez said.

Turner’s office said early voting numbers as of Tuesday show: