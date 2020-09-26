Houston to light City Hall, Montrose bridges Saturday to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Houston City Hall and Montrose bridges will turn red, white and blue Saturday to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has saddened Houstonians, and tonight the City of Houston will pay our respects and honor her legacy. Many will also continue to honor Justice Ginsburg with a commitment to work for a fair and just society. She served our country with dignity and broke down barriers. She fought until her last day and can truly rest in power," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Ginsburg became the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday, the first woman in American history to do so, in commemoration of her extraordinary life.

Small in stature, large in history, Ginsburg was remembered as a bright Columbia graduate who was passed over for jobs at a time when few women entered law, only to go on to reshape the nation’s laws protecting women’s rights and equality.