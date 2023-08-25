Is the 2028 Republican National Convention coming to Houston? We'll find out today

The announcement is expected to be made today in Milwaukee.

HOUSTON — Today's the day the City of Houston will learn if it'll host the 2028 Republican National Convention.

The Republican Party is expected to announce the host city from their meetings in Milwaukee at around 11:30 a.m. Houston time. According to Houston First, Houston is up against Miami and Nashville to land the convention.

Houston First said if picked, the convention would bring around 50,000 people to the city. The Toyota Center and George R. Brown Convention Center would be the venues.

The only other time the Republican National Convention was in Houston, it was hosted in the Astrodome. The party nominated incumbent George H.W. Bush, who lost the White House bid to Democrat Bill Clinton.

Houston has also hosted a Democratic National Convention. That was back in 1928 when the party nominated Al Smith, who was defeated by Republican Herbert Hoover.