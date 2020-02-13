As we close in on Super Tuesday, KHOU has learned that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will endorse Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg for the president.

The announcement will come on a day that Bloomberg, a 77-year-old billionaire and former New York City mayor, was in town for a campaign event as he continues his strong push throughout Texas leading up to the state’s primary on March 3.

Since entering the presidential race last November, Bloomberg has focused a lot of attention on the Lone Star State. He’s hired a state director, added nearly 20 field offices, and has spent more than millions on advertising throughout the state.

He’s also taken a bit of an unconventional approach in skipping other state’s primaries and caucuses—Iowa, New Hampshire—and instead focused his attention on Super Tuesday, a day when 14 states, including Texas, will hold their primaries.

The Democratic presidential candidates will be vying for 228 delegates in Texas, the second most of any state behind California.

Turner isn’t the first Texas politician to support Bloomberg—or the first Houston mayor, for that matter.

Former Mayor Bill White said Bloomberg “is the kind of leader our nation needs right now. He knows how to get things done and will focus on issues that matter to most Texans: good jobs, accessible health care, and practical steps to mitigate climate change.”

His other Texas endorsements include: Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro, former Democratic candidates who earlier dropped out of the presidential race; state reps. Julie Johnson and Joe Deshotel; and John Cook, the former mayor of El Paso;

Bloomberg, a native of Medford, Mass., made a fortune after founding Bloomberg, L.P., a financial and data news company in 1981. A lifelong Democrat, he got his start in politics when he was elected New York City mayor as a Republican in 2002, shortly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. He held that office until 2013.

During rallies for his presidential campaign, Bloomberg has cited his time as mayor that helped lead to creating nearly 500,000 jobs, expanding health care to some 700,000 New Yorkers, and cutting the city’s incarceration rate almost 40 percent.

Bloomberg is in a crowded Democratic field that includes former Vice President Joe Biden; senators Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders; and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?



