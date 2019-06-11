HOUSTON — Is the biggest race on the November 5 ballot going to a runoff?

With 23 percent of the votes in, incumbent Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is leading with 47 percent, compared to Tony Buzbee with 29 percent and Bill King with 13 percent.

On Tuesday night, Turner came out to talk to supporters, thanking them for helping him get the lead he’s holding onto.

“I know you all have been waiting for quite some time and we all know it’s going to be a long evening, but let me start out by thanking each and every one of you,” said Turner. “Let me thank you for your support and not just in this campaign, but let me thank you for your support over the last four years.”

Buzbee also spoke to supporters Tuesday evening.

“Back on October 31, I started this race with the idea to get Houston back on track. I knew that I wouldn’t be the most popular person,” said Buzbee. “I knew person would accuse me of being a politician. I’m not a politician. I deeply care about the city of Houston.

Bill King was trailing, but when he spoke to supporters, he didn’t give a concession speech, but said they’ll continue watching as results come in. But his campaign said it’d be a tough night.

It was a tough night for results in Harris County. Results trickled in as a change late last week meant that all ballots would have to be driven to the downtown counting center.

