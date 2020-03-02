HOUSTON — Super Tuesday is one month away.

That’s when 14 states, including Texas, vote in the 2020 presidential primaries.

Monday is the deadline to register.

How can you find out if you are registered?

You can check online. All you need is your name, county, date of birth, and ZIP code.

If you have not registered, you can find the voter application form online.

Filling out the online form does not mean you’re registered.

There are two options to submit your application.

You can drop it off in person at the county voter registrar’s office. The address for the Harris County Voter Registrar’s Office is 1001 Preston Street in downtown Houston.

You can also print out your application, sign it, put it in a stamped envelope, and mail it to the county. The mailing address in Harris County is:

Ann Harris Bennett

Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar

P.O. Box 3527

Houston, TX 77253-3527

Early voting starts on Feb. 18.

Super Tuesday is March 3.

