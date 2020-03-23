HOUSTON — *Editor's Note: The above video was originally March 3, 2020, on the night of the March primary election.*

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued executive orders, postponing the May 26 election runoffs until July in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The elections are now scheduled for July 14, with early voting taking place July 6-10, according to Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman announced Monday.

“We will continue to work with the Secretary of State and keep our residents informed about additional updates regarding the runoff elections,” said Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman. “We encourage voters to take advantage of early voting and ballot-by-mail options.”

To be eligible to vote by mail, a voter has to be 65 years or older, have a disability or illness, be out of the county during the election period, or be confined in jail, with no conviction. The last day to apply for a ballot-by-mail is seven days prior to an election. Voters can go to www.harrisvotes.com to print out the application or call 713-755-6965 to request one. The last day to register to vote is June 15.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

