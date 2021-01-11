Harris County to debut new voting machines countywide tomorrow

Harris County is rolling out new voting machines at all locations for this election after a soft launch in May.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide several issues, including eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

"We've got tons of election workers and judges there to help you every step of the way,” Isabel Longoria said.

Longoria, the Harris County Elections Administrator, said voters will notice two big differences from the old machines: touch screens and paper ballots.

They’ll get a piece of paper, put it in the machine, make their selections, double-check them and then print a hard copy.

"And here's the big part: you don't take it with you, not a receipt,” Longoria said. “Turn that paper in to the ballot box right by the exit before you leave. We've got plenty of people there to remind you."

Longoria said there will be several measures in place to safeguard the vote.

“The paper ballot is the first record,” Longoria said. “It drops after you scan it immediately attached to the ballot box that's locked with not one, but two locks."

Longoria said the ballot box also makes a primary electronic record and backup electronic record.