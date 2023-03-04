Comptroller Glenn Hegar backs down in legal fight with Harris County over claims of defunding police

On Monday, the comptroller rescinded his finding that the county defunded law enforcement, which would have violated Texas law.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has backed down in his legal battle with Harris County over claims of defunding local law enforcement.

On Monday, the comptroller rescinded his finding that the county defunded law enforcement, which would have violated Texas law. Despite his ruling, Hegar said county leaders admitted they defunded law enforcement.

"I applaud Harris County and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo for finally admitting that they defunded law enforcement,” Hegar said.

The Harris County attorney said that's not the case and claimed that the comptroller finally admitted that he was wrong.

"I'm glad the Comptroller admitted his error and is no longer holding Harris County's budget process hostage," said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee.

This comes after the county sued Hegar in February over his finding that the Precinct 5 Constable's Office had funding reduced from $48 million down to $46 million.