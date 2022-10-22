Candidates for Harris County judge campaign in Houston

Democratic incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer addressed voters in Houston.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With just over two weeks until election day, Harris County judge candidates are working to get voters on their side.

Incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat, was getting out the vote in East Houston.

“We have to treat every day like it’s election day," Hidalgo said at Mason Community Center & Park.

Bolstered by support from actor and activist Jane Fonda, Hidalgo spoke about the bigger picture in Harris County's future.

“She chooses very carefully what causes she supports and I’m just honored that she’s focused on our race and she sees the importance of Harris County in the future of energy," said Hidalgo.

But she didn’t hold back from addressing the upcoming election and her opponent, Republican Alexandra del Moral Mealer.

“We need to elect somebody who’s not afraid to stand on principle or to piss off people with money," Hidalgo said.

She pointedly addressed the issue of not having passed a new budget and the ongoing absence of the two Republican commissioners in Commissioners Court.

“At this point, I think all indications are they’re still trying to play this as a political game. The problem is the budget is the budget is the budget. If you don’t pass it, you don’t pass it," said Hidalgo.

Across town, Mealer was at Discovery Green talking to a crowd at Korean Festival Houston. Mealer addressed the issue of rising domestic violence numbers in the county.

“Making sure that we get those cases to judges who can make those individualized decisions so that people have conditions on their bail," said Mealer.

Mealer has been endorsed by the Houston Chronicle and spoke to that endorsement and past tweets about the paper.

“I have not spoken out against the Chronicle but I don’t think it’s a secret they’re viewed as very progressive. And I think it just reflects the severity of the issues that even they’re willing to step back… and you know with local government, the exciting thing is having great policy ideas is one thing, but it’s really who can execute," Mealer said.