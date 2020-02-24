Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has picked up the endorsement of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Hidalgo said Warren is "a genuine person who will tell you exactly what she believes and where she stands."

"Her strong moral compass is unwavering, and her decisions are made based on facts, not political winds," Hidalgo said."She and I are aligned in our progressive values and I firmly believe she is the best person to serve as President of the United States.

After finishing fourth in Nevada, Warren is going to need a big bump on Super Tuesday.

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg questions 3rd place in Nevada, citing 'errors and inconsistencies'

RELATED: Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders says he can beat Trump in Texas. But do the numbers back him up?

RELATED: Biden declares himself back in race after 2nd place Nevada finish

RELATED: U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia endorses Joe Biden for president

RELATED: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner endorses Michael Bloomberg for president