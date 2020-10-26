All early voting locations in Harris County will stay open until 10 p.m. starting Tuesday

On Thursday and Friday, eight sites will be open 24 hours a day.

HOUSTON — Early voting is about to get even easier for residents in Harris County.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 27, all 120 early voting locations will stay open until 10 p.m.

"That'll give, you know, those shift workers, those folks who work at the Med Center saving lives, those who are stocking shelves at grocery stores -- and anybody else who needs it -- the opportunity to vote at a time that's convenient for them," Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins said.

The county has been hit with a flurry of lawsuits over how, when and where people could vote, but Hollins stood his ground.

My job is to protect the right to vote for every single voter in Harris County, Hollins said. "That's regardless of your party, who you’re going to vote for, regardless of where you live, what language you speak, you know, what color your skin is."

Hollins is urging everyone who can vote early to do so, but says his team will be prepared for the rush of folks who decide to wait until Election Day, November 3, to cast their ballots.

Early voting ends at 11:59 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 30.