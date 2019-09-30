(CBS) -- Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina continued his defense of President Trump and his attempts to pressure Ukraine's leader to investigative political rivals, accusing congressional Democrats of staging a "political setup" to remove the president from office.

"I have zero problems with this phone call. There's no quid pro quo here," Graham said on "Face the Nation" Sunday, referring to a conversation the president had with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in July. "But I do have a problem with Nancy Pelosi. If you believe that Donald Trump did something to hurt this country, you owe [it] to vote, not talk about impeaching the president."

After it emerged that Mr. Trump pressed Zelensky to order a criminal probe into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, the Democratic-led House last week launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Mr. Trump's conduct in office.

But Graham said Democrats are "afraid" of bringing articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump because he believes their caucus does not have enough votes to approve them.

Asked about the specific allegations in the whistleblower complaint at the center of the impeachment drive against Mr. Trump, Graham said lawmakers and the American public could not rely on "hearsay" to investigate a president.

"This seems to me like a political setup. It's all hearsay," Graham said. "You can't get a parking ticket conviction based on hearsay."

