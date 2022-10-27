Who is Gov. Greg Abbott and what does he stand for?

Abbott took office in 2015 and is looking to serve his third term in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection in 2022. He's running against his Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke. If he wins, Abbott will become the fifth Texas governor to serve three terms.

Abbott, 64, was first elected governor in 2014 and took office in 2015. He has retained the seat ever since. He's the 48th governor of the state.

Prior to that, Abbott was the longest-serving Attorney General in Texas history, serving from 2002 to 2015. He was also a member of the Texas Supreme Court from 1996 to 2001.

Abbott's judicial career began in Houston. He served as a state trial judge for three years before then-Governor George W. Bush appointed him to the Texas Supreme Court.

Background

Abbott was born in Wichita Falls and raised in Duncanville, according to his website. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and then earned his law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School.

His injury

Abbott was partially paralyzed when he was struck by a falling tree while he was jogging.

Two steel rods were implanted in his spine and he went through extensive rehabilitation in Houston. He has used a wheelchair ever since the accident.

Abbott sued the homeowner and a tree service company. The settlement provided him with lump-sum payments every three years (until 2022) along with monthly payments for life. Both are adjusted for inflation.

Family

Abbott married his wife Cecilia in San Antonio in 1981. She's a former teacher and principal and is the first Hispanic First Lady of Texas. Their daughter, Audrey, works in the music industry.

The Abbotts live in Austin with the First Dogs of Texas, Pancake and Peaches.

Stance on abortion

In 2021, Abbott signed the Texas Heartbeat Act into law. The law bans abortion after the detection of heart activity, which normally occurs after about six weeks of pregnancy.

Later that year, he signed into law a bill preventing women from mail-ordering abortion medication seven weeks into pregnancy.

Stance on firearms

Abbott has made several stances throughout his political career to protect the rights of gun owners in Texas.

Notably, in 2021, he signed a bill into law that allows Texans to carry handguns without a license or training.

Stance on border security

Abbott regularly stresses the importance of border security. He's a proponent of building a wall at the Texas-Mexico border.